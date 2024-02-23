Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RITM. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.