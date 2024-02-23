River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.40

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.69). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares traded.
River and Mercantile Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.40. The stock has a market cap of £42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
