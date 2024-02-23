Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

