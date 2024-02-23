Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 695,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 168,477 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.29 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

