Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Root has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter worth $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

