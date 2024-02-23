Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $555.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $505.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.93. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $277.90 and a 52 week high of $528.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

