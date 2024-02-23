Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $123.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.