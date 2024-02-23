Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

