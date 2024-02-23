Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 193,297 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.92 per share, for a total transaction of 3,077,288.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,578,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 311,686,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.13 per share, for a total transaction of 2,499,053.16.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.60 per share, with a total value of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.20 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.69.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

