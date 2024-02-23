Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells $60,640.00 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanmina Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $21,836,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.