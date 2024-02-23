Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $591.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $785.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.37.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

