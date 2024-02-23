Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.57 ($0.02). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,281,747 shares.

Savannah Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

