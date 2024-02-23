Scott H. Galit Sells 16,697 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PAYO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

