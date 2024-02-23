Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.29 and traded as high as C$15.90. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 36,637 shares changing hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$425,500.00. In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$425,500.00. Also, Director Clement A. Pelletier acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$271,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $501,634 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

