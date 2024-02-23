ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 11.1%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,314,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 192,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.54.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

