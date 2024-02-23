Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $39.49. Shutterstock shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 184,302 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSTK

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.