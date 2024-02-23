Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

