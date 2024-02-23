Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.66

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.66 and last traded at $150.53, with a volume of 164188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

