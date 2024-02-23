Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,538,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

