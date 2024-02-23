Snehal Patel Acquires 12,700 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.8 %

GLSI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.02. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

