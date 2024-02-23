SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $119.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $69.93 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after buying an additional 89,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

