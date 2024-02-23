SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $81.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of SEDG opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

