Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SKHHY opened at $18.90 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

