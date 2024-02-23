Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of SKHHY opened at $18.90 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.
