Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.