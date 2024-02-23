South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

