Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Sprott Trading Down 0.1 %

Sprott Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$49.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$38.43 and a 52-week high of C$52.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

