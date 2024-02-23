Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Sells $45,616.30 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEM. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

