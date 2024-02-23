Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $38,410.89 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $38,410.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Get Stem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Stem by 303.9% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stem

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.