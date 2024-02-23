Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $38,410.89 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $38,410.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Stem by 303.9% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
