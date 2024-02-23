StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

