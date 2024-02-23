StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

DBD opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

