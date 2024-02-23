Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

