StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.37 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $160,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,105 shares of company stock worth $3,287,212. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

