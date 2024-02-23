StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.37 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Activity at StoneX Group
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
