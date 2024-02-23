Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Reduced by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

