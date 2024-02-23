Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.
SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
NYSE:SUM opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.28.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
