Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.