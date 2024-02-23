Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

