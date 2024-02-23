Susan G. Rice Sells 17,518 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entegris Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $135.18 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

