Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lindsay worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $119.30 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

