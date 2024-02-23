Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 103,316 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
PHINIA Price Performance
Shares of PHIN opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00.
PHINIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
PHINIA Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
