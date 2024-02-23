Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of NV5 Global worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NVEE stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

