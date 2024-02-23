Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Tennant worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. Tennant has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $103.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

TNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

