Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.