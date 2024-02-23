Swiss National Bank Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

