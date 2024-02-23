Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Knowles worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Knowles by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 220,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 9,648.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 211,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

