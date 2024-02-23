Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,200 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of SMART Global worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.55 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.72.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.