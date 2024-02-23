Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Northwest Natural worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

