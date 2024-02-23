Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of DigitalOcean worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DigitalOcean Stock Performance
DigitalOcean stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
