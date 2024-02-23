Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $580.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.66 and its 200 day moving average is $499.52. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

