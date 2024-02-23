Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.16

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.16 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 158.70 ($2.00). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 157.90 ($1.99), with a volume of 239,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.41) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.83).

Get Synthomer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYNT

Synthomer Trading Down 1.1 %

Synthomer Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £255.33 million, a P/E ratio of -63.16, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.