Tamer I. Khayal Sells 250 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
