Tamer I. Khayal Sells 250 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.