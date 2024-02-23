Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82. 170,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 674,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Specifically, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TNGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

